ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Heat warning remains in effect for Toronto but relief coming this weekend

By Codi Wilson

Published

Heat warnings are still in effect for the city, but some slight relief is on the way. Beatrice Vaisman has the latest.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.