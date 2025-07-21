ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Dundas Street West closed between University and Bay due to fire

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

The Toronto Fire Services logo is seen in Toronto on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.