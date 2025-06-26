ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Driver of tractor-trailer charged with careless driving after collision closes stretch of Hwy. 401 in Scarborough

By Codi Wilson

Updated

Published

A tractor-trailer rollover shut down a stretch of the West Highway 401 Collector lanes at Neilson Rd.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.