ADVERTISEMENT

Local

‘Do your thing:’ Jays skipper says Barger showing confidence in the batter’s box

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Blue Jays Addison Barger, centre, is doused by teammates Janatan Clase, left and Vladimir Guerrero Jr to celebrate their team's defeat of the Athletics in MLB baseball action in Toronto on Sunday, June 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.