ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Bassitt pitches 6 innings as Blue Jays beat White Sox 6-1 in rain-shortened game

By The Associated Press

Published

Toronto Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido breaks his bat as he grounds into a force out during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.