ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Barrett scores 31 points as Raptors beat fading 76ers 127-109

By The Associated Press

Published

Philadelphia 76ers' Ricky Council IV, left, goes up for a shot against Toronto Raptors' RJ Barrett during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.