Local

A Fonzie frenzy, a meltdown and a misprint: TIFF tales you won’t believe

By The Canadian Press

Published

Director Atom Egoyan receives applause on the red carpet for the film "Seven Veils" during the Toronto International Film Festival, Friday, September 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.