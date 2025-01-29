ADVERTISEMENT

Local

6 ‘mid-level’ players charged, 14 high-end vehicles recovered in auto theft probe, say Toronto police

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Six people are facing more than 60 charges following a Toronto police-led probe into the theft and trafficking of stolen vehicles.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.