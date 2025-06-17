ADVERTISEMENT

Local

2 arrested, 1 at-large in connection with robbery and extortion investigation in downtown Toronto

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Bottom right, Julia Valiante, 30, of Montreal, and Saleem Abdulla, 20, of Mississauga, bottom left, have been charged in connection with a robbery and extortion investigation in downtown Toronto. A third suspect, top, remains outstanding. (TPS photos)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.