ADVERTISEMENT

Local

2 adults, 3 youths charged; guns seized after shots fired from vehicle during altercation in Toronto’s east end: police

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

A loaded 9 mm Ruger-semi automatic handgun and a loaded .45 calibre Ruger semi-automatic handgun were allegedly seized during a July 24 raid in the Gerrard-Coxwell area. (TPS photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.