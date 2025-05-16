ADVERTISEMENT

Local

1 man injured after shooting in Scarborough

By Codi Wilson

Published

One man was injured following a shooting in Scarborough on Friday, May 16, 2025. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.