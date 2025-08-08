ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

More riders choosing e-bikes for a boost of power when riding. Here’s what you need to know

By Pat Foran

Published

More riders choosing e-bikes for a boost of power when riding.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.