Consumer Alert

‘It was a bargain’: GTA man tricked by fake ad on Facebook for e-bike

By Pat Foran

Published

One Ontario man is sharing his story after he lost $92 U.S. while purchasing an e-bike from an ad he found on Facebook.


















