ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

Concert-goers disappointed after ticket prices plummet after initial sale

By Pat Foran

Published

A photo illustration showing demand for Oasis concert tickets on Aug. 31. (Huw Fairclough/Photographer: Huw Fairclough/Get)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.