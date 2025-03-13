ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Video shows ‘high-risk takedown’ of robbery suspects in North York, 3 teens among charged

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Toronto Police released security camera video of the high-risk takedown of four suspects after a series of retail robberies.


















