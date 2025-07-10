ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Video footage shows hit-and-run on Hwy. 401 in Toronto

By Chris Fox

Published

Ontario Provincial Police shared video of a Honda Civic sideswiping a Lexus on the westbound Highway 401 at Weston Rd.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.