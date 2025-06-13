ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Two-vehicle collision in Caledon leaves 1 driver dead

Published

OPP are on the scene of a fatal two-vehicle collision in Caledon on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (OPP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.