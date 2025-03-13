ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Two men charged in connection with alleged Pickering murder plot

By Chris Fox

Published

Gokilan Balamurale, 24, of Markham (right) and Brannan Balasegar, 24, of Toronto (left) are shown in this courthouse sketch.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.