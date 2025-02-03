ADVERTISEMENT

Trial set to begin for two girls charged in death of homeless Toronto man

By The Canadian Press

Published

The murder trial of two teen girls charged in an alleged group attack on a homeless man is set to begin today in Toronto. Kenneth Lee is shown in a Toronto Police Service handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Police Service


















