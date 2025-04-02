ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto under rainfall warning as parts of GTA see freezing rain

By Codi Wilson

Published

The Toronto skyline sits shrouded in fog as a man walks in the rain on Thursday December 28, 2023. (Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.