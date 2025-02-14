ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto tow truck driver charged in fatal collision near Weston and Rogers

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by the driver of a vehicle on Weston Road, near Rogers Road, on Dec. 16. (Jacob estrin/CTV News Toronto)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.