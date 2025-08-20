ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto teacher who wore blackface as Halloween costume should be ‘reinstated,’ arbitrator rules

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Parkdale Collegiate Institute is seen in this undated photo.


















