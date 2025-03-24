ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto police working to identify ‘person of interest’, vehicle following North York murder

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

A photograph of a person of interest wanted in connection with a September 2024 murder in North York. (TPS photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.