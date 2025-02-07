ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Toronto police to provide update on 1998 cold case homicide

By Codi Wilson

Published

Donna Oglive, 24, was killed on March 8, 1998. (Toronto Police Service handout)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.