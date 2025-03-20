ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto police seeking suspect in arson investigation near East York

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Toronto police seeking suspect in connection to arson investigation near East York. March 20, 2025 (TPS photos).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.