Toronto

Toronto police release additional images of man wanted in alleged sexual assault on TTC bus

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Toronto police officers release additional images of man wanted in connection to an alleged sexual assault on a TTC bus on March 7, 2025 (TPS photos).


















