ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto police investigating items thrown off bridges along Mount Pleasant Road, two vehicles damaged

By Bryann Aguilar

Updated

Published

Vehicles travel along Mount Pleasant Road on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (Chopper 24)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.