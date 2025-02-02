ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto FC's pre-season game against Swedish side in Spain called off

By The Canadian Press

Published

Columbus Crew midfielder Sean Zawadzki (front right) and Toronto FC defender Raoul Petretta (front left) compete for a header off of a corner kick during second half MLS soccer action against, in Toronto on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Katsarov


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.