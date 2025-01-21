ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto cop taken to hospital after being struck by driver fleeing traffic stop

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Police are investigating after one officer was struck by a fleeing driver in Scarborough on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (CTV Toronto)


















