ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Three people arrested; gun seized after armed carjacking in Scarborough

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

The loaded Glock handgun Toronto police found inside the stolen Honda Civic on Jan. 26. (TPS photos)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.