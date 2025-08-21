ADVERTISEMENT

‘No absolute right to self-defense’: What to know about defending yourself from intruder in wake of Ont. man being charged

By Elianna Lev

A Kawartha Lakes Police Services vehicle is seen in Kawartha Lakes, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives


















