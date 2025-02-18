ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Kenneth Lee

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

Published

Crown prosecutor Mary Humphrey, left to right, defence lawyer Ayderus Alawi, Alawi's accused client, defence lawyer Boris Bytensky, defence lawyer Kathryn Doyle, Bytensky and Doyle's accused client, Justice Phillip Campbell and Toronto police Det. Rodney Benson appear in a courtroom sketch made in Toronto on February 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould


















