ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Suspect sought in voyeurism incident involving nine-year-old girl at Mississauga mall: police

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

Peel police are searching for a suspect following a voyeurism incident in Mississauga. (Peel Regional Police)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.