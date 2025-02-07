ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Stabbing near St. Clair and Bathurst sends 1 man to hospital: Toronto police

By Codi Wilson

Published

A man was stabbed in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Bathurst Street on Thursday night.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.