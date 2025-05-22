ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Shanahan out as Maple Leafs president after more post-season misery

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan speaks to the media during a press conference in Toronto on Friday, May 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.