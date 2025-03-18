ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Section of Danforth Avenue to be closed to vehicles and pedestrians

By Laura Sebben

Published

A map of the Danforth Avenue closure expected to start at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday March 18, 2025. (Metrolinx)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.