Toronto

‘Rumours,’ ‘Universal Language’ among films up for $50,000 prize at TFCA Awards

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Published

This image released by Bleecker Street shows Cate Blanchett, right, and Roy Dupuis in a scene from "Rumours." (Bleecker Street via AP)


















