ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Real estate expert says it’s a ‘great time of entry’ for homebuyers in the GTA

By Jordan Fleguel

Published

Cailey Heaps, President & CEO of Heaps Estrin Team, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss Toronto home sales reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.