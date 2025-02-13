ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Raptors announce multi-year extension for recently acquired forward Brandon ingram

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Raptors Brandon Ingram smiles while answering questions in Toronto on Wednesday Feb 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.