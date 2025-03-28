ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Power outages possible as storm system brings freezing rain to GTA this weekend

By Codi Wilson

Published

Icicles are reflected in water following an accumulation of freezing rain in Montreal, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.