Toronto

York police to provide update on Vaughan homicides, Richmond Hill house fire

By Codi Wilson

Published

A gutted home remains all that is left of a blaze in Richmond Hill, Rahim Ladhani has more on the five victims in hospital and what police are saying.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.