ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Police search for man who allegedly exposed himself in women’s washroom in Scarborough restaurant

By Laura Sebben

Published

Toronto police are searching for a man after he allegedly committed an indecent act in the women’s bathroom in a Scarborough restaurant last month.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.