ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Police charge woman who allegedly broke into Toronto apartment, stabbed victim ‘multiple times’

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Toronto police are looking for 43-year-old Meagan Coote after she allegedly broke into a Parkdale apartment and stabbed a victim multiple times. (Toronto Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.