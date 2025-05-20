ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Pedestrian struck in Leslieville hit-and-run suffers critical injuries: police

By Codi Wilson

Published

A pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood late Monday night.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.