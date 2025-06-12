ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Ontario reports 74 new measles cases, including 28 more in the northern region

By The Canadian Press

Published

A dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine awaits the next patient at a vaccine clinic at Southwestern Public Health in St. Thomas, Ont. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.