ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Ontario police catch 2 drivers going nearly 200km/h in Mississauga

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

Police say two drivers in Mississauga were caught going nearly 200 km/h on Highway 403. (X/OPP Highway Safety Division)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.