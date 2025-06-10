ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Ontario police bust alleged dark-web trafficking network that used Canada Post to ship drugs

By Phil Tsekouras

Updated

Published

Ontario Provincial Police say they seized $2.5 million worth of drugs from a dark-web based criminal network which used Canada Post to traffic narcotics. (OPP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.