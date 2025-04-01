Ontario parents, advocates call for more supports for special needs students

Peyton , 7, poses in this undated handout photo. Melissa Stevens' daughter, Peyton has special needs and has escaped from school several times, but her mom says her pleas for an educational assistant for her daughter have gone unmet. Parents, the Ontario Autism Coalition and the province's three opposition parties are jointly calling for more supports to ensure the safety in school of children with disabilities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO — Melissa Stevens *MANDATORY HANDOUT*