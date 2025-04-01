ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Ontario parents, advocates call for more supports for special needs students

By The Canadian Press

Published

Peyton , 7, poses in this undated handout photo. Melissa Stevens' daughter, Peyton has special needs and has escaped from school several times, but her mom says her pleas for an educational assistant for her daughter have gone unmet. Parents, the Ontario Autism Coalition and the province's three opposition parties are jointly calling for more supports to ensure the safety in school of children with disabilities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO — Melissa Stevens *MANDATORY HANDOUT*


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.