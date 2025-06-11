ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Ontario housing starts at lowest level since 2009, financial watchdog says

By The Canadian Press

Published

The construction of new housing in Markham, Ontario, is set against the sun, on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















