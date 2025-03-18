ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Newmarket community support worker charged for allegedly defrauding vulnerable person of more than $10K

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Michelle Mason, 44, of the City of Newmarket, is charged with fraud. (York Regional Police)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.